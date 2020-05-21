Lagos doctors suspend sit-at-home action

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos has suspended its “sit-at-home” action barely 24 hours after it embarked on it, the association said in a statement on Thursday.

The NMA had ordered its members to stay at home over alleged harassment by security agents in the state.

The association also made reference to a situation where an ambulance carrying a patient was prevented from moving to its destination while the attending health workers were harassed and temporarily detained.

The association, in the statement, said it had got assurances from the state government and top hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force that doctors will no longer be harassed or intimidated.

The statement reads in part: “The Nigerian police force has reached out to the Association to clarify and give assurance of cooperation with all health-workers.

“The association has further received assurances from Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic.

“Above all, the passionate appeal from the good people of Lagos State is difficult to resist considering the fact that they will be most hit by the situation.

“Following a holistic consideration of the above development, the Association hereby resolves that the sit-at-home order issued on the 19th of May is hereby reversed and our members are hereby directed to resume work from 6 pm today – 21st of May 2020 (this affects those on call duty).

“That the Lagos state government should ensure clarity at all times, on the exempted status of healthcare and other essential workers for the entire period of the ongoing lockdown/restriction of movement.

“That the Association will continue to monitor the situation and will not hesitate to take any action to protect the safety of our hardworking members.”

