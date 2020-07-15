Lagos doctors suspend strike

Medical doctors in the payroll of the Lagos State government on Wednesday suspended their three-day warning strike.

The doctors embarked on the strike Monday over issues regarding their safety and welfare.

However, they have agreed to resume work at their respective duty posts effective from Thursday.

The Chairman of the Medical Guild Representative Council, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo, who announced the suspension of the strike in a statement, said the doctors agreed to call off the industrial action after a meeting with stakeholders including the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, amongst others.

He said the doctors observed “positive change in attitude” amongst relevant government agencies.

READ ALSO: Lagos doctors begin three-day warning strike Monday

The statement read: “The three days warning strike should be suspended and work resume by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, 16th July 2020.

“The officers committee should continue to engage relevant government agencies on all the issues that precipitated the strike action.

“The officers committee should call for congress to update on the progress of negotiations.

“The government should demonstrate sincerity and commitment during the negotiation in order to avert unnecessary and preventable crisis in the health sector of Lagos State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions