Lagos drainage worker recovered dead after five days search

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of a man trapped in an underground tunnel for five days in the Onipanu area of the state.

The LASEMA Permanent secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the man was rescued dead on Friday evening.

He said: “After five days of painstaking, tedious and energy sapping operation, the team remained determined and focused on the rescue operation.

“At about 5:53 p.m. on Friday, May 10, the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage and tunnel.

“The recovered body was immediately bagged by the agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks.”

The agency had received a distress call from residents and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop on a drain duck man working for LAMATA that got trapped in the underground tunnel.

The deceased, Mr. Tajudeen Amololo, 59, was trapped in an attempt to clear a blocked portion of the underground drainage to allow free flow of water.

