Lagos, Ebonyi, Niger paid highest price for petrol in March | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Lagos, Ebonyi, Niger paid highest price for petrol in March
The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Lagos residents paid the highest price for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) for March.
In its report on price watch list released on Wednesday, the agency said Lagos residents paid N200.87 per litre of PMS last month.
According to NBS, the price for Lagos increased by 22.48 percent or N36.87 from N164.00 paid in January.
Other states with the highest average price of petrol were Ebonyi (N184.17) and Niger (N183.50).
On the flipped side, people of Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi paid the lowest price per litre of petrol.
Adamawa residents paid (N162.91), Taraba (N162.67) and Bauchi (N164.00) respectively.
READ ALSO: NNPC insists no increase in petrol price in March
Nationally, the average price paid by petrol consumers increased by 18.76 percent from N145.40 in March 2020 to N172.68 in the same month this year.
While on month on month, petrol price increased by 3.87 percent from N166.24 per litre in February to N172.68 in March.
NBS also revealed that the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) increased by 3.36 percent month-on-month and by 3.80 percent year-on-year from N227.76 in February to N235.41 last month.
States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N275.30), Benue (N264.91), and Bauchi (N257.50).
States with the lowest average price for the product were Plateau (N207.50), Rivers (N211.25), and Ekiti (N215.36).
