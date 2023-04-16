Lagos education board disowns recruitment of teachers on social media

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), has disowned an ongoing recruitment of teachers into primary schools in the state and job offers on social media, saying it was the handiwork of scammers out to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The Board’s spokesperson, Mrs Enitan Adewunmi who made the clarification on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, urged the general public to disregard the advertisement as the agency is not recruiting.

“It has come to our notice that fraudulent individuals have been posting job advertisements on websites offering teaching positions in Lagos State’s primary schools,” she said.

“LASUBEB dissociates itself from the adverts and website offerings. The job advertisements are entirely false and those behind it intend to defraud members of the public.

“The last time LASUBEB recruited teachers was two years ago and we have not announced new recruitments,” she added.

Adewunmi also warned the public to disregard all job advertisements credited to the board at this time.

“Do not supply any personal details or make payments to any individual or website offering those jobs.

“Any individual that receives email from any platform or website advertising teaching opportunities in public primary schools in Lagos State this time should disregard the such message,’’ she stated.

