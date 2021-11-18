LAGOS #ENDSARS REPORT: Nigerian govt has questions to answer -Reps

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has said it has reviewed the Lagos #EndSARS report and noted that the Federal Government has questions to answer.

According to the lawmakers, the report confirmed that there was indeed a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, despite the earlier denial of killings by the government.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu on Thursday urging Nigerians to stay calm.

The group after a thorough review of the report of the Lagos State EndSARS Judicial Panel said the attempt by officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to cover up the now confirmed massacre of Nigerian youths by security forces at the Lekki Tollgate, suggests a high-level state-backed conspiracy against Nigerians.

The caucus said the fact that the APC government-controlled security forces carted away bodies and mopped up evidence, places a huge burden on the Federal Government which had vehemently denied the killings.

They described the attempt to cover up details of the October 20, 2020, event as shocking, demanding that justice be served.

READ ALSO: Those responsible for #EndSARS Lekki killings must be sanctioned —Falana

The Minority caucus also bemoaned the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for rushing to the media, ahead of the judicial panel, to insist that there were no killings at the Lekki Tollgate, even in the face of testimonies of witnesses at the sad event.

They commiserated with the victims of the incident, particularly the families of those killed, and urged Nigerians to remain calm at this crucial moment.

The statement read: “Our caucus is however shocked that the administration can lie in a matter that has to do with the gruesome killing of citizens, particularly our youths, and even attempt to provide official cover to the culprits.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus holds that killing of our young ones for having the audacity to demand justice, rule of law, and good governance in our nation is the height of wickedness which will continue to haunt the APC and its administration until justice is served.”

The Minority caucus, therefore, called on the APC-led Federal Government “not to cover up the vicious act,” saying based on the findings of the Lagos panel, “the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is expected to resign immediately or be fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The caucus commended the Lagos panel for “its boldness in the pursuit of truth and justice and urges other panels investigating allegations of brutality in other states not to be deterred but ensure that the truth is not suppressed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now