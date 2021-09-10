Metro
Lagos environmental corps arrests two fake officials
The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has arrested two men for impersonating its officials in the state.
The LAGESC Corps Marshal, Gbemisola Akinpelu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Kehinde Adebayo, on Friday in Lagos.
Akinpelu said the suspects were arrested at Ojota area of the state following a tip-off by some members of the public on their activities.
The activities of fake LAGESC Officials are common at MKO Abiola Garden Ojota, Ojota Bus Stop, Oshodi, Five-Star Bus Stop, and Ikeja Along Bus Stop, among others.
She said: “The fake officials arrest people crossing the express road, urinating, or dropping waste in public, take the victims to their hideout for fines negotiations raging from N5000 to N15,000, depending on the bargaining power of the victims.”
READ ALSO: LAGESC commences probe on officers exposed by Ripples Nigeria investigative report
Akinpelu said the agency identified three suspects at MKO Abiola Garden, adding that two were arrested while one was still at large.
The Corps Marshal further the LAGESC intelligence unit was immediately mobilised to track and arrest the impersonators.
She stressed that the suspects would be arraigned at the Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade-Oshodi on a two-count charge of breach of public peace and impersonation.
According to her, the offences are punishable under Section 168 (i) (d) and Section 78 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.
Akinpelu, therefore, advised members of the public to be wary of fake persons who were out to extort innocent citizens by impersonating the agency officials.
