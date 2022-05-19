Lagos evicts Alaba Rago traders over security, environmental concerns

The Lagos State government has issued a 14-day quit notice to traders at the Alaba Rago market, citing security and environmental concerns.

In a statement on Thursday by the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the government said the market was becoming a den for criminals.

The government said the decision to modernize the market had been conveyed to representatives of the traders.

He said: “Last week’s recovery of several guns in Alaba Rago by Ojo Police Division and the revelation by drug dealers that they regularly funnel drugs through the area to several parts of the state is the more reason the government needs to move swiftly to modernise the area for there to be orderliness.

“The demolition of the area is in conformity with the Government’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda on Environment and Security. Government is bothered by the shanties and the filthy conditions of the area, hence modernising it would be in the best interest of the occupiers.”

