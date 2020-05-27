Lagos extends deadline for submission of annual tax returns

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has shifted the deadline for filing of annual tax returns in the state to 30th June, a statement from the fiscal agency said on Tuesday.

Monsurat Amasa, Head, Corporate Communications, LIRS disclosed that the decision forms part of the measures to succour taxpayers and minimise the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic on the state’s economy.

Originally due for filing on 31st May, yearly tax returns for individuals comprising employees and self-employed business persons may now be handed in by 30th June.

“As the Lagos State Government keeps abreast of global best practices in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and eases the effects of an economic downturn on taxpayers and residents of the state, the LIRS had initially extended the deadline for filing annual tax returns for two months, from the statutory March 31 of every fiscal year to May 31, 2020,” said Ayodele Subair, chairman of the LIRS.

Taxpayers were enjoined to leverage the LIRS eTax portal for all administration issues such as assessment and payment schedule generation, filing of tax returns as well as settlement of liabilities from their comfort zones.

Mr Subair said that updates on business operations and other payment channels of the LIRS are accessible via the website of the service, its social media platforms and by using the customer care centre.

