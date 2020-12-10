Lagos, FCT, two others accounted for 64% of COVID-19 tests in Nigeria – PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Thursday Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and two other states accounted for 64 percent of all COVID-19 tests so far conducted in the country.

The other two states are Rivers and Ogun.

Mustapha, who disclosed this at the PTF’s national briefing in Abuja, added that seven states conducted more than 1,000 tests in the past week as testing increased in 17 states.

He, however, said testing for COVID-19 declined in Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa, Benue, and Anambra States.

Mustapha said: “COVID-19 cases increased in 23 states, as four states had increased from zero cases in the previous week.

“12 states -Sokoto, Osun, Edo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Delta, Jigawa, Taraba, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Katsina) had a 100 percent increase, which is more than double.

“By the implication, the biggest increases in absolute count and percentage were recorded in FCT, 689 (129 percent), Kaduna, 365 (86 percent), and Lagos, 694 or 77 percent of the total.”

The chairman also noted that seven states – Abia, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Cross River, Ondo, Niger, and Yobe – had not reported a single case in at least one week.

He said the PTF had also discovered the low-level testing in Nigeria, saying, last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase after a period of low numbers

