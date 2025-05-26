Connect with us

News

Lagos finalises report on illegal buildings in Banana Island, promises publication soon

Published

17 seconds ago

on

The Lagos State Government has completed its assessment report on illegal buildings in Banana Island marked for demolition and is preparing to release it to the public shortly.

This was announced on Monday by Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, during a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in his second term.

Babatunde revealed that at least 349 unsafe structures were demolished in the past year to protect lives and property.

Previously, the government had declared its intention to demolish buildings on Banana Island that lacked proper approvals or were built in restricted zones like shoreline areas or beneath power lines. This move has raised concerns among residents and property owners in the area, who have since appealed for government intervention.

Read also: Reps demand FCT minister’s appearance to defend 2025 budget

Speaking on the matter, Babatunde said that under the leadership of Gbolahan Oki, the Lagos State Building Control Agency had issued demolition notices and requested property owners to submit their building documents for verification.

“This action reflects the government’s firm commitment to enforcing urban planning laws, safeguarding public safety, and preserving the structural integrity of the estate,” Babatunde stated.

He also confirmed that owners of affected properties have been invited for discussions and given opportunities to regularise their building approvals, adding that the verification process is now complete.

“The report on this exercise is ready, and the government will soon publish it publicly before taking further action,” he added.

The agency has also carried out similar demolitions of illegal buildings in other areas such as Abule Egba, Iyana-Iba, and Iyana Isheri, where most of the structures were erected beneath power lines in violation of urban safety regulations.

Babatunde further disclosed that 39 properties have been reclaimed by the government since 2021.

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 + 10 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Broken Promises: Neglected Kwara PHCs costing lives

By Abdulganiyu Abdulrahman Akanbi The road leading to Tswako, a rural community in Lafiaji, the headquarters of Edu Local Government...
Investigations6 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: No staff, no drugs, no ambulance: Inside Abuja’s failing rural health centres

On a sunny afternoon in the month of March, my bike man and I were travelling to Chorin Boso, a...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...