Lagos finalises report on illegal buildings in Banana Island, promises publication soon

The Lagos State Government has completed its assessment report on illegal buildings in Banana Island marked for demolition and is preparing to release it to the public shortly.

This was announced on Monday by Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, during a press briefing held in Alausa, Ikeja, to mark Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year in his second term.

Babatunde revealed that at least 349 unsafe structures were demolished in the past year to protect lives and property.

Previously, the government had declared its intention to demolish buildings on Banana Island that lacked proper approvals or were built in restricted zones like shoreline areas or beneath power lines. This move has raised concerns among residents and property owners in the area, who have since appealed for government intervention.

Speaking on the matter, Babatunde said that under the leadership of Gbolahan Oki, the Lagos State Building Control Agency had issued demolition notices and requested property owners to submit their building documents for verification.

“This action reflects the government’s firm commitment to enforcing urban planning laws, safeguarding public safety, and preserving the structural integrity of the estate,” Babatunde stated.

He also confirmed that owners of affected properties have been invited for discussions and given opportunities to regularise their building approvals, adding that the verification process is now complete.

“The report on this exercise is ready, and the government will soon publish it publicly before taking further action,” he added.

The agency has also carried out similar demolitions of illegal buildings in other areas such as Abule Egba, Iyana-Iba, and Iyana Isheri, where most of the structures were erected beneath power lines in violation of urban safety regulations.

Babatunde further disclosed that 39 properties have been reclaimed by the government since 2021.

