Lagos fire service, others rescue victims of boat mishap at Eko Atlantic Ocean

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued two passengers from a boat accident at the Eko Atlantic Ocean in the state.

The Director of the Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a statement, said the incident occurred at 9:12 a.m. on Friday.

Passenger dies in Lagos boat mishap

She added that the agency’s operatives were immediately deployed from the Oba Oniru Fire Station for the rescue operation.

Adeseye said: “Firemen and other State Emergency Responders, including support from a private Boat Catheriner crew, saved the victims.

“The survivors, whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20, and Seraphin Meto, 40, were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta, when the accident happened.

“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and are in stable conditions.”

