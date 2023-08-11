News
Lagos fire service, others rescue victims of boat mishap at Eko Atlantic Ocean
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued two passengers from a boat accident at the Eko Atlantic Ocean in the state.
The Director of the Fire Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a statement, said the incident occurred at 9:12 a.m. on Friday.
Passenger dies in Lagos boat mishap
She added that the agency’s operatives were immediately deployed from the Oba Oniru Fire Station for the rescue operation.
Adeseye said: “Firemen and other State Emergency Responders, including support from a private Boat Catheriner crew, saved the victims.
“The survivors, whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20, and Seraphin Meto, 40, were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta, when the accident happened.
“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and are in stable conditions.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...