Lagos first lady, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu pays Falcons visit ahead Ghana game

Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has paid a surprise visit to the Super Falcons camp in Lagos ahead of their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Ghana.

The Falcons had defeated the Black Queens earlier in the week in the first leg of the tie, soaring to a 2-0 victory ahead of the second leg billed to holdnin Accra on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu charged football–loving Nigerians to give ample support to the Super Falcons’ quest for a place at the 12th AWCON finals in Morocco, as the nine-time African champions get set to fly into Accra on Saturday.

She added: “I am here to commend you for the victory over the Black Queens in the first leg and to assure you of support for the second leg match coming up in Accra on Sunday. I have the belief that you will make Nigeria proud.”

Sanwo-Olu paid the surprise visit to the team during their training session inside the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday morning.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu was seen during the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament hosted by Lagos last month, and the First Lagos is known for her works in support of the girl-child

She went on to prais team captain Asisat Oshoala for being a role model and a shinning example, saying: “You are indeed an inspiration to the girl-child and we are proud of you.”

The Super Falcons’ contingent to Sunday’s match will fly into Accra on Saturday morning aboard a chartered Air Peace jet. The team will have the official training at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4pm Ghana time (5pm Nigeria time) on Saturday.

