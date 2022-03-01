Lagos gets new REC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the redeployment of Mr. Olusegun Agbaje to Lagos as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Agbaje was the immediate past REC in Ogun State.

The INEC Public Affairs Officer in the state, Mrs. Adenike Oriowo, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday.

He replaced Mr. Sam Olumekun who had been appointed the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos States.

Agbaje, who addressed the staff at the INEC office in Yaba, demanded their cooperation as the commission prepares for the 2023 elections.

