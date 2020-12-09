Lagos gets public complaints, anti-corruption commission as assembly passes bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law a bill to establish the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and for connected purposes.

The state legislature passed the public complaints and anti-corruption bill into law after it scaled the third reading, followed by a voice vote.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

The new Lagos State anti-corruption commission law, which consists of 73 sections, states in section 14 (2) that the Commission shall be responsible for the:

Read also: Lagos Assembly demands scrapping of FSARS

(a) enforcement and due administration of the provision of this law;

(b) investigation of all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases in the state;

(c) coordination and enforcement of all anti-corruption and financial crime law and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority with regards to the finances and assets of the state Government;

(d) adoption and enforcement of measures to ensure transparency in the management of resources of the State Government;

(e) adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate, or seize proceeds derived from acts of corruption and financial crimes related offences or properties, the value of which correspond to such proceeds

Another bill to regulate real estate transactions in the state and for other connected purposes, scaled through second reading, as the Speaker committed it to the House Committee on Housing to report back in two weeks.

According to the provisions of the bill, it seeks to redress the anomalies of real estate and consultancy services, among other issues that ought to be looked into in the real estate business.

Join the conversation

Opinions