Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu, advises FG on how to adequately reform police

The Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari on what to do to adequately reform the police.

Sanwo-Olu who was reacting to the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) following protests by Nigerians, said that adequate funding was needed to reform the Nigerian Police.

The governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday on arrival in Lagos from Ondo State where he was Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign team said that the protests, held across the world, showed the beauty of democracy and that people had the right to express their views.

He also commended the youths who came out in their numbers for being very peaceful during the protests and promised that the government meant business about the disbandment of SARS.

“The beauty of democracy is that people have the right to protest, to air their views, to speak out when things are not going right and I have identified with them.

“This is real democracy being played out. They have the right as our youths, as our citizens to correct and say we do not want this.

“Let me commend all of our youths that have come out in Lagos. I have been monitoring on a daily basis and it has been very peaceful. That is what we want, you can actually make your point in a peaceful and orderly manner,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that he had spoken with the Commissioner of Police and the State Director of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on the way forward.

”We thank the FG for listening to the voice of the people via peaceful but powerful protests showing the people’s commitment to protecting each other irrespective of gender or tribe,” he said.

