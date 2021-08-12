Lagos govt activates 10 Covid-19 centres to tackle third wave

As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of COVID-19 infection in Lagos State, the state government has activated 10 COVID-19 Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed this while reviewing reports of operations at the centres.

He said that 20 local government areas based on COVID-19 Sample Collection Sites were also reactivated.

Abayomi said that the centres, which were established during the first and second waves of the pandemic, had been rejigged to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it.

He said that the centres were also to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing for residents.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Nigerian military confirms crash of fighter jet in Zamfara, pilot survives

According to him, the centres are strategically located in 10 local government areas with a high burden of COVID-19 infection.

“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains.

“The oxygen treatment centres will support patients with oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the COVID-19 symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case,” Abayomi noted.

He said that the state was ramping up testing and improving on its management of COVID-19 cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient COVID-19 care services.

Join the conversation

Opinions