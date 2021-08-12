News
Lagos govt activates 10 Covid-19 centres to tackle third wave
As part of efforts to mitigate the effect of the third wave of COVID-19 infection in Lagos State, the state government has activated 10 COVID-19 Oxygen Treatment and Sample Collection Centres.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed this while reviewing reports of operations at the centres.
He said that 20 local government areas based on COVID-19 Sample Collection Sites were also reactivated.
Abayomi said that the centres, which were established during the first and second waves of the pandemic, had been rejigged to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it.
He said that the centres were also to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing for residents.
READ ALSO: BREAKING: Nigerian military confirms crash of fighter jet in Zamfara, pilot survives
According to him, the centres are strategically located in 10 local government areas with a high burden of COVID-19 infection.
“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains.
“The oxygen treatment centres will support patients with oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the COVID-19 symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case,” Abayomi noted.
He said that the state was ramping up testing and improving on its management of COVID-19 cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient COVID-19 care services.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...