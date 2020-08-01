Lagos govt allows restaurants to reopen for dine-in services from August 14

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday evening directed restaurants and fast-food outlets in the state to reopen for dine-in services from August 14.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the directive during a briefing at the State House, Marina, however, said the restaurants would be allowed to keep just 50 percent of their occupant capacity.

The state government had in March ordered the closure of all restaurants and eateries in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

However, the government granted them the approval to operate takeout services only in May.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Restaurants will now be permitted for dine-in services from the 14th of August with the provision to keep 50 percent occupancy capacity, meaning that they can now open from the 14th but ensure that they keep 50 percent of their capacity for dine-in provision.

“We will also ensure that our safety commission continues to issue them certificates of compliance. They can still go to our website which I am sure all of them know already.

“Social clubs and recreation centres will also be allowed to open – the ones that have applied to the safety commission. Some of them have met the conditions while some of them have not. They will go back and recertify them to ensure that they are ready.

