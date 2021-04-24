Lagos govt announces four-week rehabilitation works at Maryland Tunnel from May 3 | Ripples Nigeria

Rehabilitation work is to commence from May 3 at the Independence Tunnel at Maryland which will cause a traffic diversion from the Main Carriageway inbound Anthony for a period of four weeks, the Lagos State Government announced on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who stated that the duration is four weeks.

Oladeinde also noted that diversion was necessary to address the worsening state of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland.

According to the Commissioner, the road needs to be fixed urgently to prevent further deterioration of the section, especially with the expected rainfall in the coming season, adding that the repairs will minimise the congestion frequently experienced by motorists along the corridor.

As a result, motorists are urged to pass through Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony to access Ikorodu Road during the repair works.

“Alternatively, motorists will be diverted to a counterflow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours to minimise the inconveniences during the course of the repairs,” the statement partly read.

“Road users coming from Ikeja and inbound Surulere are advised to use Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere.”

Oladeinde maintained that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency would be on the axis to direct traffic, adding that traffic signs and signals will be also be strategically placed in the area to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.

In a bid to ease vehicular movement, a trial run of the traffic management system would commence on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

This is to test the aforementioned traffic diversion plans ahead of the set date and make necessary adjustments where necessary.

Oladeinde appealed to Lagosians to exercise patience with the rehabilitation since this is part of the mandate of the Government to ensure efficient traffic management across the metropolis.

