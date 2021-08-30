Lagos govt announces traffic diversion at Ikeja over rehabilitation works

The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Oduduwa Way and Oduduwa Crescent in Ikeja Local Government Area for six days.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde while assuring of alternative routes to ease movement during the construction period.

According to him, the diversion which will start on August 31 is to allow for the construction of culverts that will channel stormwater towards the outfall across Agege Motor Road by Sogunle Bus Stop.

Oladeinde “said motorists coming from Ladipo to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland should connect Works Road to Oba Akinjobi Way, take a left turn, and connect Joel Ogunaike Street inwards Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland to access their desired destinations.

“Oladeinde advised road users from Ladipo end of Adekunle Fajuyi Way intending to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland to connect Sowemimo Street, through Oladipo Bateye Street, and link Oba Akinjobi Way roundabout to Oba Dosumu Road to access Isaac John Street and turn right to Sobo Arobiodu or left to Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland.

“The Commissioner implored motorists coming from Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Maryland to Sogunle/Agege Motor Road to connect Isaac John Street and turn left to Sobo Arobiodu, through Sasegbon Street, to connect Oba Akinjobi Way and Works Road to access Sogunle/Agege Motor Road for their desired destinations.

“While appealing to motorists to comply with the directives of the State’s Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) to minimise the inconveniences that may arise, Oladeinde assured that the ongoing rehabilitation of roads infrastructure would improve the movement of vehicle owners and road users, thereby easing traffic congestion within the metropolis.”

