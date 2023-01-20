Lagos govt announces traffic diversion for Buhari’s visit

The Lagos State government on Friday announced traffic restriction and diversions in some parts of the state next week in readiness for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.

The president will be in Lagos on Monday and Tuesday to commission some projects initiated by the state government.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, announced the development in a statement in Ikeja.

READ ALSO: Buhari to visit Lagos next week

He said: “Traffic will be restricted on Monday and alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the state Traffic Management Authority, to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

“On Monday, the movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be restricted. While on the second day which is Tuesday, January 24th, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

“The options according to the movement plan will have motorists diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo, and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), to Alfred Rewane Road to connect their desired destinations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now