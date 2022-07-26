Lagos Govt approves four-day break for civil servants for PVC registration

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has allowed four work-free days for state employees so they can obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, before the Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline of July 31.

The directive was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, by Mr. Hekeem Muri-Okunola, Head of Service.

Muri-Okunola revealed that the work-free days start on July 26 and last until Friday, July 29, before the INEC-imposed registration deadline for potential voters expires.

The statement which was titled, ‘Collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC)’ directed the Accounting Officers to ensure compliance, adding that workers are expected to bring along their PVC while returning for work.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to participate in the Electoral process of her country, therefore, all Public Servants are encouraged to partake in the upcoming Year 2023 General Elections.

“Consequently, it is notified for general information that all Public Servants who are yet to register for or collect their PVC from designated INEC centres are advised do so before the deadline date of 30th July 2022.

“To this end, Mr Governor has graciously approved a Work Free Day for Public Servants to enable them process/collect their PVCs from their respective Local Governments/ Local Council Development Areas. Officers are expected to return back to work with their Voter’s Card after this exercise.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are hereby, enjoined to excuse their officers in the respective Grade Levels on the designated dates.”

The Head of Service has set Tuesday, June 26 for Grade Levels are 01, 03, 07, and 15.

The affected Grade Levels for Wednesday, July 27 are 02, 04, 08, and 13. Grade Levels 05, 09, 12, and 17 will be in class on Thursday, July 28. Grade Levels 06, 10, 14, and 16 will be in class on Friday, July 29.

The state of Lagos currently has roughly seven million registered voters, according to statistics, said Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State.

According to him, there will be roughly seven million registered voters in the state if the number of new registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process is added to the number of voters already on the register.

“In Lagos state as at Monday (July 18), those who registered online are 640, 560 but many of them have not completed registration. Those who have completed the registration exercise are 451,156.

“The total number of registered voters in Lagos state before the commencement of the ongoing CVR is 6,570,291, and if we add the new registrants, we have about seven million registered voters,” Agbaje said.

