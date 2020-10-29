Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos govt approves reopening of schools

October 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

Boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same month.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo who stated this on Thursday, said that “this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children”.

The commissioner further said “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” She added.

The Commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.

It would be recalled that the state government had closed all schools in the state in the aftermath of the endSARS protests which had turned violent.

