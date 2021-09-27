Connect with us

News

Lagos govt approves special funds for filmmakers

Published

9 seconds ago

on

The Lagos State government has approved a special fund for filmmakers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed this on Monday at an event to mark the 2021 World Tourism Day.

She said the approval of the special funds followed the inauguration of a committee that would oversee the disbursement of the funds to qualified individuals.

According to her, individuals can access up to N40 million as loan for film production.

Akinbile-Yusuf said: “I will not forget to remind this gathering that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in demonstration of his love for the film industry, has approved a special fund for filmmakers.

“This was with the inauguration of a committee to oversee the disbursement of this fund to qualified individuals who can access up to N40 million from the fund as a loan for the purpose of film production.”

READ ALSO: Lagos appoints Nollywood producer Afolayan into Board of Arts and Culture

The commissioner urged the people in Lagos and other parts of the country to visit the state’s website put together to enlighten viewers on the state’s tourism potential.

She added: “The ministry’s website and promotional videos of tourism attractions and tourism potentials in Lagos State is up and running.

“I urge all our stakeholders to get acquainted with our activities, programmes, plans, and policies on the website through: lagostourism.lagosstate.gov.ng and also take advantage of our various social media platforms.”

Akinbile-Yusuf revealed that the ministry had inaugurated a Community-Based Tourism (CBT) initiative with pilot phases in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Oshodi-Isolo, Eti-Osa, and Surulere areas of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty − 15 =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...