Lagos govt approves special funds for filmmakers

The Lagos State government has approved a special fund for filmmakers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed this on Monday at an event to mark the 2021 World Tourism Day.

She said the approval of the special funds followed the inauguration of a committee that would oversee the disbursement of the funds to qualified individuals.

According to her, individuals can access up to N40 million as loan for film production.

Akinbile-Yusuf said: “I will not forget to remind this gathering that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in demonstration of his love for the film industry, has approved a special fund for filmmakers.

“This was with the inauguration of a committee to oversee the disbursement of this fund to qualified individuals who can access up to N40 million from the fund as a loan for the purpose of film production.”

The commissioner urged the people in Lagos and other parts of the country to visit the state’s website put together to enlighten viewers on the state’s tourism potential.

She added: “The ministry’s website and promotional videos of tourism attractions and tourism potentials in Lagos State is up and running.

“I urge all our stakeholders to get acquainted with our activities, programmes, plans, and policies on the website through: lagostourism.lagosstate.gov.ng and also take advantage of our various social media platforms.”

Akinbile-Yusuf revealed that the ministry had inaugurated a Community-Based Tourism (CBT) initiative with pilot phases in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Oshodi-Isolo, Eti-Osa, and Surulere areas of the state.

