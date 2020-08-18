Lagos govt arraigns truck driver, owner for alleged manslaughter

The Lagos State government on Tuesday arraigned a truck driver, Sodiq Okanlanwan at the State High Court, Igbosere, for allegedly crushing three people to death at the Ilasamaja area of the state.

The state government also arraigned the truck owner, Wasiu Olalekan for the same offence.

The duo were arraigned on a three-count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), alleged that the defendants committed the offence on July 26, at 4:00 p.m., at Ilasamaja area of the state.

Onigbanjo said the defendants unlawfully killed Nnaekpe Chima Victor, Chidinma Ajoku and Daniel Okwuoge by running over them with their truck.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ ALSO: Man gets 10 years jail term for manslaughter

The attorney-general urged the court to remand the defendants in police custody pending when they would be tested for COVID-19 before they could be remanded at the appropriate correctional facility.

He asked for a short adjournment for the commencement of trial.

The defendants’ counsel, Mr. Emmanuel Okedi, objected to the short adjournment, adding that he needed time to study the charges.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile ordered that the defendants be remanded in police custody.

She adjourned the case till August 20 for trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions