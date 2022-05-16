Lagos govt arrests 65 for environmental offences

The Lagos State government has 65 people for various environmental offences across the state.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, who confirmed the development during a chat with journalists in his office at Ijora on Monday, said the move was aimed at stopping the residents from activities that threaten the environment.

Odumboni urged the people of the state to imbibe the culture of proper waste management.

He said: “LAWMA is not a toothless bull dog. For too long we have pleaded, now is time to act. The new offensive is on auto pilot and would spare no violator. People must be made to pay for deliberately sabotaging their habitat. Many people have been picked up at different locations caught in the act, and will be prosecuted as a deterrent to other adamant persons.

“Indiscriminate waste disposal has serious consequences on the environment, such as blockage of drainage channels, canals, defacing of the environment, and spreading of infectious diseases, among others.”

