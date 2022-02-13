Lagos govt arrests developer of collapsed three-storey building as death toll hits five

Lagos State government has confirmed the arrest of the developer of the collapsed three-storey building in the Yaba area of the state.

In a statement on its official Twitter handle, the government said the developer was arrested for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the “stop-work order.”

He had since been handed over to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for questioning.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has arrested the developer of a collapsed building at No. 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike, Yaba, for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the stop-work order.

“The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, said the building was under construction and at three floors, suspended slab before it collapsed.

“Salako stated that preliminary findings indicated that the site had been sealed-off twice by the Lagos State Building Control Agency in 2021 for non-compliance with Building Regulations after which the site was abandoned.

“However, the developer later broke Government Seal, sneaked into the site and re-commenced construction without official authorisation.”

Meanwhile, the collapsed building death toll has increased to five after the body of a student on industrial training was recovered from the debris by rescue workers.

The South-West zonal coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday.

Four persons had earlier been pulled out of the rubble.

The Lagos State Government has arrested the developer of a collapsed building at No. 16 Akanbi Crescent, Onike, Yaba for breaking the government seal on the property and violating the stop-work order.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo @hmokunola_ pic.twitter.com/iNrObWU44x — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) February 13, 2022

