Lagos govt arrests three men over illegal demolition

Three men have been arrested for impersonating staff of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) during the demolition of a property in Ogombo, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the impostors embarked on the exercise to defraud the public and cause mayhem.

He said the men were arrested when they illegally pulled down a disputed property in the area.

Salako said: “They have since been handed over to the police for prosecution while one Adeyemi Ajose, who is believed to be their mastermind, is still at large.”

The commissioner assured that the imposters would be prosecuted and advised residents to report suspicious activities, particularly in the built environment to the ministry.

He stressed that the arrest of the trio would send a strong signal to others about the government’s determination to rid the sector of all forms of illegality.

He advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters and always ascertain the identity of people parading themselves as public officials.

