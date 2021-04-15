Lagos govt begins construction of Agbada-Marina rail line | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos govt begins construction of Agbada-Marina rail line
Lagos State government has commenced work on the Rail Mass Transit Red Line project from Agbado to Marina.
The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this during the project’s flag-off in Ikeja on Thursday.
Sanwo-Olu said the project would be implemented in two phases.
He said: “We project that the Red Line would move its first passenger in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“In addition, we are simultaneously working on bringing the first phase of our Blue Line to passenger operation, projecting that it would be in operation by the fourth quarter of 2022.”
According to him, the construction of the infrastructure for the standard gauge Red Line would share tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project being undertaken by the Federal Government.
READ ASLO: Lagos blue and red rail lines ready by December 2022 – LAMATA
The governor said the Red Line would have 12 proposed stations while the first phase would cover Agbado to Oyingbo with nine stations.
Sanwo-Olu added: “Three of the stations will be constructed with the Lagos–Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project undertaken by the Federal Government at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Metta Junction.
“The remaining six would be constructed as independent stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin Yaba, and Oyingbo.
“The phase two which would be mostly elevated would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...