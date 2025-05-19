Connect with us

Lagos govt begins enforcement of single-use plastics ban July 1

2 hours ago

The Lagos State government will begin the full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics on July 1.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on X on Monday.

He said the state government had engaged marketers and producers of the products in the last 18 months.

The state government banned the use of Styrofoam packs and single-use plastics across the state in January 2024.

Wahab said: “We re-emphasised this stand during a courtesy visit by management of TETRA PAK West Africa Limited, led by the Managing Director, Haithem Debbiche.

“This is about environmental responsibility. And we have given an ample time to align with global best practices. What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos. We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good.

“We’re not here to score points. We’re here to do the work. Just like with the successful enforcement of the styrofoam ban, we will insist on accountability and responsibility. A cleaner, healthier Lagos is within reach if we all play our part.”

