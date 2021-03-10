Lagos govt begins rollout of COVID-19 vaccines weekend | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Lagos govt begins rollout of COVID-19 vaccines weekend
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday the state government would officially rollout the COVID-19 vaccines at the weekend
The state received its first consignment of 507,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Federal Government on Tuesday.
Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, stated this when he received the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representatives in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, in his office in Alausa.
The governor said a steering committee put in place by the state government was in its final stage of preparation for the deployment of the vaccine.
He said: “We have instituted a steering committee for the vaccine administration, which comprises health practitioners in the public and private sectors.
“They have designed a robust vaccine implementation strategy and they have identified various segments of our citizens who need to get first and in what order.”
Join the conversation
