Lagos govt blames reopening of schools, lifting of restriction on religious gatherings, others for spike in COVID-19 cases

Lagos State government claimed on Monday the opening up of the economy, the re-opening of schools and lifting of restrictions on religious and social gatherings caused the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this while giving an update on the state government’s response against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic at a press briefing in Ikeja, blamed the upsurge in the cases on false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens.

He urged the people of the state to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions in order to live with the pandemic.

The lifestyle adjustment, according to him, include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, proper and regular use of face mask, following of social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

Others are regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests, self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and going to an isolation centre for follow-up.

The commissioner said: “COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of eight percent this week alone and four percent cumulatively. This is because large numbers of Nigerians in the Diaspora are returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.

“Passengers must also prior to boarding fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria.

“On arrival in Nigeria, passengers must show evidence of payment with an appointment for a repeat PCR test in-country following which passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Passengers must then proceed on a seven-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated accredited sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival. Passengers who test negative after seven days will end self-isolation on the 8th day.”

