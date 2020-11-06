Lagos govt calls for calm as rumour of fresh #EndSARS protest spreads

The Lagos State government on Friday urged the people of the state to shun any act that may threaten the peace of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, made the call in a statement following reports of fresh #EndSARS protest in the state.

He said the state is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the #EndSARS protests.

The commissioner said: “Even as we are still counting our painful losses in lives and property, there are hints of a new protest. The police had warned that no protest will be tolerated.

“Any protest under any guise will be disrespectful to the memory of those who died in the violence and unfair to ordinary Lagosians, who have remained peaceful, despite the hardship that the original protests sparked.

“It is clear that the original protests, despite their good intentions, have caused more havoc than they were planned to resolve.

“The government hereby appeals to our patriotic youths to shelve any plan for a protest and join the practical efforts to find a solution to the problems that have been thrown up by the actions taken in recent weeks.”

The state government urged parents and guardians to keep their children/wards at home so that they should not be used as “tools of destruction by enemies of our society.”

He added: “The government, therefore, advised anybody who has any grievance against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad to approach the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to make his case.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu advises all Lagosians to remain calm and confident that the government will guard jealously the emblem of peace that Lagos is famous for.

“Any person or group of persons who plans to fuel any crisis in Lagos should drop such thoughts or be ready to face the law.”

