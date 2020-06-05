Lagos govt calls for preservation, restoration of biodiversity

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, on Friday called for stimulation of action to conserve the state’s biological diversity.

Bello, who made the call at a Zoom Conference to mark the 2020 World Environment Day with the theme, “Biodiversity: Time for Nature”, held in Lagos, said that biodiversity represented a critical part of the natural environment.

According to the commissioner, biodiversity was an essential asset that must be sustainably managed, wisely utilized, and conserved for present and future generations.

He said the World Environment Day was a global event, celebrated annually on June 5 to appreciate and demonstrate support for environmental protection.

The commissioner said the event had remained a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues such as climate change, pollution, wildlife crime and now caring for nature amongst others.

He described this year’s theme as apt and a typical measure of variation at genetic, species and ecosystem level.

Bello said: “Biodiversity is the variety of plants and animals that live in an ecosystem while the importance of biodiversity includes the provision of food security, environmental stability, national biological heritage and recreational values, amongst others.

”The biodiversity of Lagos State and indeed the world was being threatened by rapid urbanization and connected factors.

“Lagos State as a coastal state is blessed with rich ecosystem and great biodiversity in both plants and animals.

“The environment must not be destroyed for development and survival, and biodiversity should be preserved because of its wildlife and natural attributes which would attract people to the location.

“These ecosystems are home to a rich variety of aquatic and terrestrial plants and animals. Sadly all these are under serious threat of extinction from a range of causes, which include rapid urbanization.”

