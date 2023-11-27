Lagos govt certifies Nagiko tomato safe for consumption

The Lagos State government has certified the Nagiko Tomato safe for consumption.

The General Manager of Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Mr. Afolabi Solebo, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said the product does not pose any health hazard to the public.

The LASCOPA chief was reacting to claims made by one Mrs. Chioma Egodi on Facebook, about the state of the tin tomato product – NAGIKO Tomato Mix 400g.

Egodi had on September 17 alleged that the product has a sugary taste.

But Solebo said the agency’s certification on the product was the outcome of the laboratory tests which followed the complaint from the consumer.

He said: “LASCOPA embarked on an independent investigation by inviting Erisco Foods Nigeria Limited, the producer of the product, and Egodi to two different meetings held on October 3 and October 10.

“The outcome of the meetings informed the decision of LASCOPA to request samples of the product.

”The product was subsequently taken to the laboratory for test and analysis, as well as to ascertain the conformity of the sets of parameters of the product samples to establish if the product is safe for consumption or otherwise.

“It must be noted that two samples of the product were taken from Erisco Foods Company and another two sets of samples were obtained from a market survey by LASCOPA, to balance and ensure a true reflection of the state of the product from both the company and the market.

“The laboratory analysis of the two sets of samples collected for microbial and physicochemical tests showed that the product passed all the tested parameters and it is safe for consumption, based on the outcome of the test conducted.”

