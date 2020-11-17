Lagos govt. closes Maryland-Ojota service lane for six weeks

Following the continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ikorodu road, the Lagos State Government has announced a six weeks partial closure of the service lane inbound Maryland, from the end of Gani Fawehinmi Park to the end of the second pedestrian bridge, Ojota.

The partial closure is to kick off today, November 17, 2020.

This Information was disclosed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday.

According to Oladeinde, contractors handling the Ojota to Maryland stretch project, need to continue the next phase of the construction, hence the reason for the partial closure.

He advised motorists coming from Ikeja axis to use the 7UP road through Billings way to link Oregun/Kudirat Abiola Way inbound Ikorodu road by Ojota bus stop.

Oladeinde further advised that traffic inward Ojota Bus stop/Maryland from the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway could either proceed to Oworonshoki/Gbagada or descend the loop by Abiola Garden to connect Ikorodu road (inbound Ketu) and ascend the loop back to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway through the loop beside LAMATA Office to access Ikorodu road to Ojota.

He added that LASTMA officers would be fully on ground to ensure smooth and steady traffic flow, during the stipulated time of the construction work.

Oladeinde however, assured that adequate road signs have been made available to guide motorists.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

