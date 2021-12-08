Lagos govt closes schools indefinitely in aftermath of Ojodu accident

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the indefinite closure of schools around the Berger-Ojodu axis in the wake of a ghastly accident that left over 10 students dead.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a truck driver, in a bid to escape from the authorities, rammed into the students after closing hours.

Part of the schools shut were Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Ojodu High School, all within the same compound.

In his statement, the Executive Chairman, Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Odunmbaku David ‘Segun confirmed the incident, which happened around 2:15 p.m., involved a DAF truck with Registration No. APP 438 YA was driven by one Bolaji Kabiru who was eventually apprehended at Ogba.

He further identified the identities of the students involved in the accident while announcing the closure of the schools.

“I want to use this medium to announce the directive of the Lagos State Ministry of Education that all schools within the Ojodu Grammar School Complex remain closed until further notice.

“Yesterday, December 7, 2021, at about 02:15 pm, a DAF truck with Registration No. APP 438 YA driven by one ‘Bolaji Kabiru’ rammed into some pedestrians at Grammar School Bus Stop along Ogunnusi Road later identified as students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, Omole Junior High School.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, two students were confirmed dead on the spot. The identity of the deceased revealed below:

1. Adedoyin Adebayo,

2. Akpolebi Israel

“Asides from the two deceased, seven (7) females and five (5) males totalling twelve victims also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Corpses of the dead students have been evacuated with the support of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and were deposited at the Morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“As of now, we can confirm that all the injured students are in stable conditions and are receiving medical attention at the following Hospitals,

• God’s Apple City Hospital, Ojodu Berger

• Royan Hospital, Aina Street Ojodu

• St. Michael Hospital, Ojodu

• Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, Ojota.

“The erring driver has been apprehended and is in police custody.

“Finally, I implore us all to maintain the peace and remain calm, rather than take to wanton destruction of properties and facilities let us remember the bereaved families in prayer, allow the police carry out a thorough investigation, and avoid seeking self-help.”

