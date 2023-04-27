Lagos govt commences demolition of illegal structures in Banana Island

The dismantling of unlawful constructions at Banana Island, Ikoyi that have been flagged for demolition has begun, according to representatives of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, and the Lagos State Task Force.

This was done in accordance with the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s order that certain buildings be demolished.

The LASBCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, oversaw the demolition exercise, which got under way on Wednesday.

The agency also made this known in a post shared on its Twitter handle on Wednesday and wrote, “Banana Island: LASBCA Begins Removal of Illegal Structures.”

Sanwo-Olu, had last weekend, led a delegation of government officials on the spot assessment to the site of the collapsed seven-storey building and other ongoing construction sites in the area, describing the situation as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

Sanwo-Olu therefore instructed the immediate removal of all structures in Banana Island without valid building approvals, especially those seen to have violated building regulations and plans of the state, in the interest of public safety and to prevent a repeat of the sad incident of another collapse during the tour.

The governor also directed the sealing of additional nearby buildings as well as the prompt demolition of others, including a two-story building on 310 Close in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

