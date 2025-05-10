Lagos govt condemns exploitative rent hikes, pledges protection for tenants

The Lagos State Government has sounded a clear warning to landlords and property agents imposing arbitrary rent hikes on residents, vowing that it will no longer tolerate exploitative housing practices that deepen the economic struggles of tenants across the state.

Speaking during a live appearance on TVC’s “Your View” on Saturday, the Special Adviser on Housing to the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, condemned what she described as “opportunistic and unjustifiable rent increases,” particularly in a city already grappling with housing pressures and economic strain.

“The government will not continue to fold its arms while Lagosians are taken advantage of,” Bakare said, reaffirming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to protecting residents from predatory real estate practices.

Bakare disclosed that the state’s tenancy law is currently under review to address critical gaps, including the lack of formal regulation around caution fees, a recurring source of contention between landlords and tenants. She urged affected residents to report violations directly to LASRERA, either in person or through digital channels.

READ ALSO: Why real estate is profitable in Lagos

In an effort to ensure transparency and curb the activities of unscrupulous agents, Bakare encouraged Lagosians to verify the registration status of any agent or developer through LASRERA before entering into transactions.

“There’s a clear difference between the responsibilities of lawyers and agents in property transactions,” she clarified, noting that many legal practitioners overstep their bounds in real estate dealings.

Beyond enforcement, the state government is also prioritizing engagement. Bakare revealed that continuous dialogue is ongoing with landlords, property associations, and developers to promote fair pricing and responsible development.

She also stressed that state-owned housing allocations follow strict, transparent criteria to ensure fairness and accountability in distribution. This is a move aimed at restoring public trust in government-managed housing initiatives.

To real estate practitioners, her message was direct: register with LASRERA or risk sanctions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now