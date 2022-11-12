Lagos govt confirms 60% of state’s health centres in bad shape

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said on Saturday at least 60 percent of the state’s Primary Health Centres (PHCs) are in bad shape.

Abayomi stated this on his Instagram handle, @profakinabayomi.

The commissioner said the state has over 325 PHCs, adding that the state government was making efforts to refurbish the facilities in order to meet the health needs of the state’s residents.

He said: “A functional Primary Health Centre is the foundation of a vibrant healthcare system, and as part of the blueprint for the transformation of the medical infrastructure strategy in Lagos State, the @lagostategovt has invested time to conduct a needs assessment on PHC infrastructure to provide evidence-based information for improvement.

“Lagos State has over 325 PHCs with at least 60 percent not in a very desirable state. The government is currently putting plans in place to refurbish these facilities to cater for the health needs of Lagos residents.

“We currently have the blueprints which will serve as the framework to transform all the PHCs. Construction will commence soon and we believe that over the next 3 to 4 years the PHCs will be transformed. #ForAGreaterLagos.

“It was a great honour representing the Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu as a special guest at the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Program (ADHFP) launch, organised by Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria @pshan_alliance themed “Bringing Quality Health Care to The Fingertips of Nigerians.

“Achieving the targets for PHC requires an additional investment of around $200 to $370 billion a year for a more comprehensive package of health services.”

