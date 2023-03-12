Lagos govt confirms discharge of 53 bus/train accident victims

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday confirmed the discharge of 53 victims of an accident involving a bus and a train in the state.

An Iddo-bound passenger train crushed a Lagos State Government BRT staff bus at the PWD Bus Stop in the Ikeja area of the state last Thursday with six people confirmed dead and 85 others injured.

The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said all the victims of the accident were treated by the state government.

Sanwo-Olu said: “I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.

“Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 256 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives.

“While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers.”

