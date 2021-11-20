Lagos govt crushes 482 impounded motorcycles

The Lagos State government on Saturday crushed 482 motorcycles impounded on restricted roads across the state.

The spokesman of the Lagos State police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Owoseni, supervised the exercise.

According to him, the motorcycles were impounded at different times and locations for contravening various traffic laws in the state.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was present at the site of crushing, said the exercise has been on since the enforcement started but carried out publicly on Saturday.

“He said the exercise was to convince members of the public especially the doubting Thomas that the impounded motorcycles are actually being crushed contrary to insinuations by mischief makers that the motorbikes are being sold and recycled.”

“The police commissioner warned erring motorcycle operators plying restricted areas and those violating other traffic laws or using motorcycles for criminal activities in the state to have a change of mind or face the legal consequences.

“The crushing exercise will be a continuous one to discourage people “from trampling upon the law, and also show the determination of the police in enforcing laws.”

