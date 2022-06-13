Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack

The Lagos State Government has declared three days of mourning in honour of worshippers killed at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Gunmen on June 5 killed 40 worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre and the St Louis Catholic Church both in Owo.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said flags would fly at half-mast in the state following a directive by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement read: “The action is for three days to mourn the victims of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, terrorist attack.

”The decision to mourn the victims came at a South-West Governors’ June 10 virtual meeting, which reviewed the security situation in the region.

“The communique issued after the meeting was signed by Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

“The governors condemned in very strong terms the horrendous crime perpetrated by terrorists against the people and residents of Owo, Ondo State and, by extension, the peace-loving people of the South-West.”

