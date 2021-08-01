Lagos govt demolishes 1,000 shanties on Lekki road

Lagos government at the weekend demolished over 1,000 illegal structures on Lekki Coastal Road in the state.

The road also serves as an alternative to Lekki-Epe route.

The government carried out the demolition exercise after the expiration of a three-day notice to occupants of illegal structures on the road.

The Chairman of the State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed the exercise in a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs unit, Mr. Femi Moliki, on Sunday in Lagos.

Jejeloye said the task force would monitor and prevent future encroachments and illegal occupation of any part of the road.



He added that the exercise was to pave the way for the construction of a coastal road linking Lekki to the Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

The chairman said: “We have enlightened the occupants on the strategic nature of the road where they had built their shanties. Immediately it was cleared in 2019, they mobilised themselves and extended their occupation of the road.

“They have turned it into hideouts for criminals. They sell drugs, some of which were seized during our assessment of the area, while traffic robbers and other dangerous criminals also dwell here.

“These cannot be allowed to thrive in Lekki. The essence of the demolition is to monitor the place and safeguard it so that criminals don’t return there again.”

