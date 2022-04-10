Lagos govt demolishes illegal mechanic villages

The Lagos State government on Saturday demolished two illegal mechanic villages in the state.

The Chairman of the state’s Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, confirmed the exercise in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s spokesman, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan.

The mechanic villages were sited opposite Area E Police Station, Festac Town, and under high tension electricity towers at Maroko area of the state.

Jejeloye , who personally supervised the demolition, said eight suspected hoodlums were arrested during the operation.

He said the mechanic villages were cleared to safeguard the lives of citizens and to beautify the state.

The task force chief said: “The exercise was necessary to help to safeguard lives and also to beautify the state so as to have a serene, safe and secure environment based on the existing master plan of the state.

“Countless warnings were served on the operators of the illegal mechanic villages which were sometimes used as hideouts by criminals.”

He stressed that it was suicidal to stay under high tension cables to perform any activity, noting that no responsible government would fold its arm and watch people engage in dangerous activities.

Jejeloye added: “Government earmarked the Maroko power line area for a beautification project which will further translate to greener Lagos.

“Residents complain regularly about the constant burning of refuse and tyres by the illegal occupants.

“Actions like these are hazardous to health and also harmful to the environment. They will no longer be tolerated once this exercise is concluded.”

