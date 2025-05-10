Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures in Ikeja GRA

The Lagos State government on Saturday began the demolition of illegal structures, including makeshift shanties, in the Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA).

The Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, led the team during the exercise.

He said illegal structures and shanties had become a threat to security in the state.

The team moved through major streets such as Michael Otedola, Sowemimo, Remi Fani-Kayode and Ajisafe where they identified and pulled down makeshift stalls, wooden shacks and other unauthorised buildings.

Residents, many of whom had raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the once serene neighbourhood, watched with relief as LASBCA officials demolished what they described as “security black spots” where stolen goods were being sold.

Oki said: `’There have been complaints from the residents of Ikeja GRA about abnormalities in the construction process.

“We began enforcement from 9:00 a.m. today and visited many construction sites.

“Most of them actually have valid approvals, and even the buildings assumed not to conform, do, in fact, meet the required standards.

“Some people get approval for four flats but turn them into eight, or they have approval to build a duplex but they convert it.

“This puts a heavy burden on public infrastructure. We can’t let Ikeja GRA become like Ajegunle.”

