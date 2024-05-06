Lagos govt demolishes shanties under Adeniji Adele Bridge (Video)

The Lagos State government on Monday demolished illegal structures and makeshift shanties under the popular Adeniji Adele Bridge in Lagos Island following the expiration of a quit notice given to the occupants.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had on Sunday, said the demolition exercise would commence on Monday after the expiration of a 48-hour removal notice served on all occupants of the shanties to move out their belongings.

Wahab who disclosed this at a media briefing, said operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI/LAGESC), and officials from the ministry’s Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) had been given the mandate to take down the illegal structures.

He stressed that the exercise was part of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to reclaim all ungoverned spaces that dot the Lagos landscape.

The commissioner posted a video of the exercise on his X handle on Monday.

He wrote: “The joint task force of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) and Lagos State Environment and Special Offences team, commenced the removal of shanties and makeshift structures built under Adeniji Adele bridge after expiration of the vacation notice.”

