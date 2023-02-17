Lagos govt deploys aircraft for aerial mapping,

The Lagos State government has commenced updating aerial mapping and infrastructure identification on its entire landmass.

A Cessna 406 aircraft will be used for the project, which is expected to last six to eight weeks, to take three-dimensional (3D) aerial pictures of the entire state.

At the inspection of the aircraft on Thursday, at the Lagos airport, Deputy Governor of the state Babafemi Hamzat stated that the exercise was a key part of the Enterprise Geographic Information System (eGIS) overhaul, which aims to give the state a digital mapping platform.

According to Hamzat, the mapping will help the government properly plan for Lagos people by letting them know how many infrastructure facilities are actually present in the state.

The state government would carry out the exercise daily for at least four and half hours for about six weeks, with the equipment flying low at 4,500ft above sea level.

The deputy governor noted that the international standard is for a government to carry out mapping and survey of its area at least every five years, for developmental and security purposes.

He said: “The aircraft has a strong camera. When it flies, it can capture a coin. It flies relatively low at about 4,500ft above sea level. So, we urge residents not to panic when they see the aircraft in the neighbourhood. The essence is for it to capture everything in Lagos. It can go and return. There are layers of flying. The essence, for us, is to know what is in Lagos. It has a glider that can capture water and land.

“We have done it before. Lagos, like any other city, is dynamic. What we had five years ago is not what you have today. The international standard is to do it every five years, so that you can update your database and everything. Basically, what it does is that you are able to map every inch of soil in your land, and various buildings where you have your allocations and sizes,” Hamzat said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, said after the successful mapping of the state, the government would also embark on surveying the land.

Babatunde said: “Our land use database shows that we have over 600,000 properties in the state. However, I know we have more than that. If you don’t have a title deeds plan, you cannot even go to the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) for building approval,” he said.

