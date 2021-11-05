Lagos govt directs families of Ikoyi building collapse victims to identify bodies in hospital

The Lagos State government on Friday directed families of victims of the Ikoyi building collapse to go to the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, to identify the corpses recovered from the rubble.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, announced the government’s directive in a chat with journalists in Ikeja.

He, however, said an autopsy would be carried out on the corpses before they would be released to the families.

The commissioner also dismissed reports that rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building stopped their operation on Thursday.

Omotoso said: “So far now, we have recorded 38 dead bodies. And as you know, we have nine survivors. Some bodies are ready for identification. So, people can go to IDH, Yaba, as from 4:00 p.m. to identify the bodies of their loved ones.

READ ALSO:Sanwo-Olu inaugurates panel to probe Ikoyi building collapse

“For bodies that may be very difficult to identify, we are going to be conducting DNA tests for such bodies to be identified. There are rules for giving bodies to people.

“There are some of the bodies that are in a state that it would be unprofessional for the hospitals to allow people to look at them in that present state and for them to be released the way they are.

“That is why we have the little delay that we are having. But if you go to IDH, Yaba, from 4:00 p.m., you should be able to see some of the bodies and be able to identify who you want to identify.

“Yesterday, Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said one of the patients at the Lagos Island General Hospital was taken to LASUTH for a test and all that. The patient has been brought back to the hospital and he is said to be doing well. And all the patients who were there are doing well.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now