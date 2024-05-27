Lagos govt dismantles shanties, illegal structures under Ijora bridge

The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Monday, commenced the removal of shanties and illegal business structures under the Ijora bridge in fulfilment of the Cleaner Lagos initiative.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a video post on X, said the demolition of the shanties was done in accordance with the law

This followed a 24-hour notice served on the illegal occupants and business operators squatting under bridge by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI).

In an statement issued earlier by the Director of Public Affairs in the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Folashade Kadiri, the government had announced its intention to clear illegal squatters from the Ijora Under bridge over environmental concerns.

The government said it was imperative to carry out the evacuation of the bridge and other illegal structures across the state.

The statement read: “In a decisive move to halt further environmental violation in the area, the Lagos State Government has commenced dislodgement of illegal squatters residing under Ijora Bridge.

“The action which was carried out by the enforcement team of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, followed a one-week ultimatum earlier issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab.

“We are committed to ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all residents of Lagos. The enforcement action under the Ijora Bridge is a crucial step in achieving this goal.

“We will continue to identify and address environmental challenges across the state, working tirelessly to make Lagos a cleaner, more sustainable city.”

